Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.80 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $61,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

