Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSW. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,613.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $106.44 and a twelve month high of $177.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.