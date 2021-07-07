Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.31.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

