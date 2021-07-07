Critical Survey: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Manitex International -4.16% -5.94% -2.26%

56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Manitex International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.22%. Manitex International has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.53%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Manitex International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Manitex International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Manitex International $167.50 million 0.92 -$13.61 million ($0.12) -64.83

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manitex International.

Summary

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition beats Manitex International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, it manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes; and shipping articulated cranes. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

