JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 51,159 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:LL opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
