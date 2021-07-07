JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 51,159 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

NYSE:LL opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.