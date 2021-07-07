Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

