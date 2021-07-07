TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 71,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TUIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

