Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $75.56. 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 1,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

