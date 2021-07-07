Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Trading Down 0.2%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €65.34 ($76.87) and last traded at €65.36 ($76.89). 71,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 611,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.46 ($77.01).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.14 ($74.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is €65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

