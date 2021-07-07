Zacks: Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.06 billion. The Southern reported sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $21.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.68 billion to $22.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,146. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.