Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 8.8%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 3,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

