Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 8.8%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 3,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

