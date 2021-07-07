Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Update

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 1,799,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
