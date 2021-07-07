Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Update

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 1,799,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income- producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

