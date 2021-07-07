Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $797.70

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 797.70 ($10.42) and last traded at GBX 796 ($10.40), with a volume of 6988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($9.49).

RWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The company has a market cap of £607.82 million and a PE ratio of 95.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 692.74.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

