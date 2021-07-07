HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,622,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 4,367,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.9 days.

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.89. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

