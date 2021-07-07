JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 170,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.08. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

