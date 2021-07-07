JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $84,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 119.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.08.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.