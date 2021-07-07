UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 93.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

