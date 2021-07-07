UBS Group AG Sells 3,370 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PATK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PATK opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.