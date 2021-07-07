MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 158.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of MSG Networks worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

