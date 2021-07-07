UBS Group AG Sells 34,046 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.