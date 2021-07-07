JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 708 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:PAR opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

