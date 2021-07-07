JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.