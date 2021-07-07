JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of U.S. Concrete worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,952. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

