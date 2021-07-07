UBS Group AG Has $1.41 Million Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,466 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Unisys worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UIS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Unisys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 61,178 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Unisys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

