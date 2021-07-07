UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NXP stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.00. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.