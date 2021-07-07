UBS Group AG Has $1.34 Million Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Camden National worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of CAC opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.51.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.