UBS Group AG Sells 12,587 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NX opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $796.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.