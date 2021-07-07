UBS Group AG Sells 7,897 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

