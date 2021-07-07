UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 2,707.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,066 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

