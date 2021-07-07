Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 1,580.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Replimune Group worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,330.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,663 shares of company stock worth $2,529,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.52. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

