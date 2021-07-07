Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 2,707.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMTX. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

