Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) Insider Martin Carolan Acquires 400,000 Shares

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) insider Martin Carolan purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$26,400.00 ($18,857.14).

Martin Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Energy Ventures alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Martin Carolan purchased 200,000 shares of Global Energy Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($10,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. develops, builds, owns, and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) projects in the United States. It develops commercialization solutions for CNG in stranded gas fields. The company offers marine CNG transportation services through its 200MMscf CNG Optimum ship. It also invests in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Global Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.