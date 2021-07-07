WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Stephen Robertson Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

