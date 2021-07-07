UBS Group AG Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 2,480.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess' alerts:

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GES stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -642.86%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.