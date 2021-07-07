UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TZA. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $5,562,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 434,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $190.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

