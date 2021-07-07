UBS Group AG Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 2,480.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $12,793,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,975,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GES stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

