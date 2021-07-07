Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABI. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.38 ($79.28).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

