BlackRock Inc. Buys 304,363 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBIO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

