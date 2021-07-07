BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $292.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.62 and a 12 month high of $292.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

