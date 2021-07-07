BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.89% of Franklin Financial Services worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

