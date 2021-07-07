BlackRock Inc. Has $7.60 Million Position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160,314 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $710.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.88. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

