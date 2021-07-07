First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of First Community worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. First Community Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $152.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.