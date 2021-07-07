BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.38% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BCLI opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.03.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

