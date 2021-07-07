Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.88 million, a PE ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

