Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,784 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.59. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -279.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $56,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,588. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

