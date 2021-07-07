5,835 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after purchasing an additional 246,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,353,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 741,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 845.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 687,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 614,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

