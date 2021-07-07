Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,646 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,259 shares of company stock valued at $540,842. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

TMDX opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $935.35 million, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 2.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

