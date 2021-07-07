Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,550 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Premier Financial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 48,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

PFBI opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In other Premier Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 14,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $273,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

