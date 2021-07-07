14,600 Shares in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

HMTV stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

