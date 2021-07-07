BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,090,863 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,090,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 3,517,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 79,639 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SID stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

